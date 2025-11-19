22nd MEU(SOC) | MSPF Freefall

U.S. Marines with Maritime Special Purpose Force, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conduct a military freefall into Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Nov. 9, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president's priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
11.08.2025
11.24.2025
|Video Productions
|987731
|251109-M-HC655-3001
|DOD_111400559
|00:01:11
CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
|2
|2
