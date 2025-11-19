SSG Kevin Schantz Holiday Greeting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kevin Schantz, a military police officer assigned to 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, shares what he is thankful for in 2025 at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 24, 2025. The reflection highlights the importance of gratitude and resilience within the unit.