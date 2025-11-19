U.S. Army Spc. Marcus Charles, a military police officer assigned to 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, shares what he is thankful for in 2025 at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 24, 2025. The reflection highlights the importance of gratitude and resilience within the unit.
|11.23.2025
|11.24.2025 16:04
|Greetings
|987726
|251124-A-PT551-5638
|DOD_111400526
|00:00:14
|DE
|1
|1
This work, Spc. Marcus Charles Holiday Greeting, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
