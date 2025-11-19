U.S. Army Sgt. Landon Slusarski, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to 702nd Ordnance Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, shares what he is thankful for in 2025 at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 24, 2025. The reflection highlights the importance of gratitude and resilience within the unit.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 16:04
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|987724
|VIRIN:
|251124-A-PT551-3530
|Filename:
|DOD_111400500
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sgt. Landon Slusarski Holiday Greeting, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
