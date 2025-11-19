Mosaic Tiger 26-1 Wrap Up Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Over the past several weeks, Airmen from across Team Moody have been fully immersed in Mosaic Tiger 26-1, one of Air Combat Command’s premier combat-readiness exercises. Fresh off Silver Flag, our newly activated 23d Combat Air Base Squadron immediately stepped into the fight—setting up and operating a functional forward operating location at Tyndall Air Force Base less than two months after standing up. Alongside more than 250 deployed Moody personnel, they provided the infrastructure, security, and base-operations backbone that enabled continuous A-10 mission generation back home at Moody. At the same time, thousands of Moody Airmen across South Georgia and North Florida sustained day-to-day home-station operations while also establishing two additional forward sites, including one at Moody and another in an austere environment at Avon Park.



As our command-and-control Airmen led integrated distributed operations, the numbers told an impressive story: 260 flight hours, 48 missions, 93 lines generated, 144 targets destroyed, and five isolated personnel recovered. Across four geographically separated locations, communications Airmen maintained connectivity for 681 personnel, intelligence analysts processed more than 50,000 data points to enable 24/7 threat warning, and our command post deployed a portable Giant Voice system—a first in ACC history. From establishing nearly 9,000 square feet of tented workspace to strengthening new ACE skill sets across 73 career fields, Moody Airmen proved their ability to fight, sustain, and win as a cohesive, deployable wing.



Mosaic Tiger 26-1 showcased exactly what makes Team Moody exceptional: a wing that trains together, overcomes together, and succeeds together. Whether operating in the field with limited supplies or keeping the mission running in-garrison, every Airman played a role in demonstrating that we can deploy and operate as one unified Wing of Action. As we close out this iteration of Mosaic Tiger, we extend our deepest thanks to the surrounding communities for their unwavering support—through the government shutdown, through this exercise, and through every deployment. Your trust and partnership enable us to sharpen our readiness and continue our contribution to America’s national defense.