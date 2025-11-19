Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Small Plates, Big Benefits: Why Less Is More at Dinner

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Video by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center has begun a Behavioral Health Initiative to inform the community with information and resources that will help with everyday struggles like stress management, nutrition and physical health, emotional intelligence, and healthy habits. This video, Small Plates, Big Benefits: Why Less is More at Dinner, encourages healthy eating tweaks that may offer many different benefits for a healthier lifestyle.

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 15:49
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 987718
    VIRIN: 251124-A-JC790-7619
    Filename: DOD_111400387
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Small Plates, Big Benefits: Why Less Is More at Dinner, by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

