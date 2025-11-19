XVIII Airborne Corps — Go Army, Beat Navy 2025 (MP4)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Gen. Gregory Anderson, commanding general, XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg, and Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Barker, senior enlisted advisor, XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg, along with the Corps staff, wish the U.S. Military Academy, West Point football team good luck ahead of this year’s Army–Navy Game, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Nov. 24, 2025. Their message echoes the enduring bond between the XVIII Airborne Corps and the Long Gray Line, a legacy of service, discipline, and valor that continues to define generations of Soldiers who answer the nation’s call. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas, Staff Sgt. Cory Reese, Sgt. P.S. Bailey Whilde, and Sgt. Hermon Whaley)