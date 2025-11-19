Lt. Gen. Gregory Anderson, commanding general, XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg, and Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Barker, senior enlisted advisor, XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg, along with the Corps staff, wish the U.S. Military Academy, West Point football team good luck ahead of this year’s Army–Navy Game, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Nov. 24, 2025. Their message echoes the enduring bond between the XVIII Airborne Corps and the Long Gray Line, a legacy of service, discipline, and valor that continues to define generations of Soldiers who answer the nation’s call. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas, Staff Sgt. Cory Reese, Sgt. P.S. Bailey Whilde, and Sgt. Hermon Whaley)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 16:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987693
|VIRIN:
|251124-A-GG601-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111400199
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps — Go Army, Beat Navy 2025 (MP4), by SSG Rene Rosas, SSG Cory Reese, SGT Hermon Whaley and SGT PS Bailey Whilden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.