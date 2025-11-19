Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Cav conducts Helocast Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Hayden Epperley 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Air Troopers from 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment partnered with the 74th Multirole Bridge Company to perform helocast training in Belton Lake, near Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 16, 2025. Helocasting is a military insertion technique where troops are deployed from a low-flying helicopter directly into a body of water, often for stealthy entry into an operational area. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 14:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987688
    VIRIN: 251022-A-UN317-1019
    Filename: DOD_111400083
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Cav conducts Helocast Operations, by SGT Hayden Epperley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Helocast
    74th Multirole Bridge Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download