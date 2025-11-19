Air Cav conducts Helocast Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Troopers from 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment partnered with the 74th Multirole Bridge Company to perform helocast training in Belton Lake, near Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 16, 2025. Helocasting is a military insertion technique where troops are deployed from a low-flying helicopter directly into a body of water, often for stealthy entry into an operational area. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)