Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, set up Command Post Nodes during Ivy Sting II, Oct. 28, 2025, on Fort Carson, Colorado. As the Army's Prototype Division, the Ivy Division paved the way for the modernization of the Army by ensuring new technologies and structures are effective, practical and ready for full-scale implementation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Isaiah Mount)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 16:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987684
|VIRIN:
|251028-A-ND131-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111400017
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Command Post Nodes Next Generation Command and Control, by SPC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS
