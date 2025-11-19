Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Post Nodes Next Generation Command and Control

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2025

    Video by Spc. Isaiah Mount 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, set up Command Post Nodes during Ivy Sting II, Oct. 28, 2025, on Fort Carson, Colorado. As the Army's Prototype Division, the Ivy Division paved the way for the modernization of the Army by ensuring new technologies and structures are effective, practical and ready for full-scale implementation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Isaiah Mount)

    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    4th Infantry Division

