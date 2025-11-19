Davis-Monthan Youth Center wins award

The Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s Boys and Girls Club Youth Center won a grant through the Maytag Dependable leader program at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 12:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|987674
|VIRIN:
|251017-F-AD704-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111399824
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
