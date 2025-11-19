Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Davis-Monthan Youth Center wins award

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    The Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s Boys and Girls Club Youth Center won a grant through the Maytag Dependable leader program at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 12:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 987674
    VIRIN: 251017-F-AD704-1001
    Filename: DOD_111399824
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Davis-Monthan Youth Center wins award, by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DMAFB, 355th Wing, Airmen, Youth Center

