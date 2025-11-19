Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Veteran Rob Riggle Visits Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jeslianne Torres 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Actor, comedian, and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Rob Riggle visits Marines from Assault Amphibian School, 33 area Fitness Center, and Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, with the United Service Organization at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 18, 2025. Rob Riggle is a retired Lt. Col. who served in various countries, including Albania, Kosovo, Liberia, and Afghanistan, and is known for his work as an actor and comedian in films such as "21 Jump Street," "The Lorax," and "The Internship." (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 12:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987670
    VIRIN: 251118-M-RY841-1001
    Filename: DOD_111399747
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Veteran Rob Riggle Visits Camp Pendleton, by Cpl Jeslianne Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    comedian
    MCIWEST
    Rob Riggle
    Camp Pendleton
    actor
    USO

