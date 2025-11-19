Actor, comedian, and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Rob Riggle visits Marines from Assault Amphibian School, 33 area Fitness Center, and Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, with the United Service Organization at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 18, 2025. Rob Riggle is a retired Lt. Col. who served in various countries, including Albania, Kosovo, Liberia, and Afghanistan, and is known for his work as an actor and comedian in films such as "21 Jump Street," "The Lorax," and "The Internship." (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 12:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987670
|VIRIN:
|251118-M-RY841-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111399747
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marine Veteran Rob Riggle Visits Camp Pendleton, by Cpl Jeslianne Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
