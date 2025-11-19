Marine Veteran Rob Riggle Visits Camp Pendleton

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Actor, comedian, and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Rob Riggle visits Marines from Assault Amphibian School, 33 area Fitness Center, and Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, with the United Service Organization at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 18, 2025. Rob Riggle is a retired Lt. Col. who served in various countries, including Albania, Kosovo, Liberia, and Afghanistan, and is known for his work as an actor and comedian in films such as "21 Jump Street," "The Lorax," and "The Internship." (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres)