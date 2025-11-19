Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHA launches RELATIONS for Healthcare Transformation with a focus on improving patient and staff experiences

    UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Defense Health Agency

    The Defense Health Agency has chosen RELATIONS for Healthcare Transformation, a team-based communication skills course that is peer facilitated, to drive improvement in patient and staff experience as well as increase staff wellbeing. Participants are led through an interactive 4-hour facilitated course that includes 6 key skills and small groups practice focused on day to day communications skills that can improve interactions at work and home. The DHA is launching the Global Master Trainer Institute, the first step of an ambitious 48 month plan to train all 130,000+ DHA employees.

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 12:26
    Location: US

