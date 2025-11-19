B-roll of U.S. Airmen with 23d Wing, participating in the Mosaic Tiger 26-1 exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 15-21, 2025. Mosaic Tiger 26-1 provided a crucible for Airmen to refine leadership, initiative and problem-solving skills while operating with limited resources and degraded communications (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 11:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987666
|VIRIN:
|251119-F-JS667-5011
|Filename:
|DOD_111399672
|Length:
|00:05:17
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Mosaic Tiger 26-1 Day 4 B-Roll, by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.