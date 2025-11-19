HMH-464 change of command ceremony (b-roll)

U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Nov. 21, 2025. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Lt. Col. Justin R. Carrell to Lt. Col. Jared B. Howells. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. David Ornelas Baeza)
|11.21.2025
|11.24.2025 12:34
|B-Roll
|987665
|251121-M-UJ436-1001
|DOD_111399667
|00:04:58
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|2
