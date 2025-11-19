Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMH-464 change of command ceremony (b-roll)

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Video by Cpl. David Ornelasbaeza 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Nov. 21, 2025. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Lt. Col. Justin R. Carrell to Lt. Col. Jared B. Howells. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. David Ornelas Baeza)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 12:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987665
    VIRIN: 251121-M-UJ436-1001
    Filename: DOD_111399667
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMH-464 change of command ceremony (b-roll), by Cpl David Ornelasbaeza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HMH-464
    2MAW
    USMCNews
    MCAS New River

