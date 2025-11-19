Mosaic Tiger 26-1 CBRN B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of U.S. Airmen with 23d Wing, respond to a simulated unknown spill during the Mosaic Tiger 26-1 exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 15-21, 2025. Mosaic Tiger 26-1 provided a crucible for Airmen to refine leadership, initiative and problem-solving skills while operating with limited resources and degraded communications (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)