WRAIR Soldiers compete for Soldier and NCO of the Year

WRAIR’s top Soldiers spent two days at Fort Indiantown Gap, PA battling it out in a competition testing their expertise, endurance, and leadership for the chance to be named WRAIR NCO and Soldier of the Year 2025.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 11:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987650
|VIRIN:
|251107-O-OA452-1353
|Filename:
|DOD_111399426
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
