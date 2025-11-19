Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WRAIR Soldiers compete for Soldier and NCO of the Year

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Video by Ramiro Chavez 

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    WRAIR’s top Soldiers spent two days at Fort Indiantown Gap, PA battling it out in a competition testing their expertise, endurance, and leadership for the chance to be named WRAIR NCO and Soldier of the Year 2025.

    Location: US

    Soldier of the Year
    WRAIR

