Talking Ship: Episode Four

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/987636" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

It’s time for Talking Ship, a series brought to you by our Norfolk Naval Shipyard Production shipmates to showcase some good-to-know information regarding what the shipyard offers for its workforce. In this episode, we talk ship about the new General Services Administration (GSA) Servmart located on the first floor of Bldg. 276, open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This new location, sponsored by the Supply Department (Code 500) in partnership with GSA, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), and Grainger, provides employees with on-site support from supply chain experts to get the materials they need when they need it. Stop in today and fit yourself with the ship you need to succeed!



Share your ideas for what you think we should showcase next at https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=DQSIkWdsW0yxEjajBLZtrQAAAAAAAAAAAANAAR5SKq5URDdEWTkxOUg1OFYyNVZGMVo5QkVGN01PQi4u&origin=QRCode.



#TalkingShip#NNSY #ForceBehindtheFleet



Filmed and Edited by Greg Boyd, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)