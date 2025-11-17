Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talking Ship: Episode Four

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Video by Gregory Boyd 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    It’s time for Talking Ship, a series brought to you by our Norfolk Naval Shipyard Production shipmates to showcase some good-to-know information regarding what the shipyard offers for its workforce. In this episode, we talk ship about the new General Services Administration (GSA) Servmart located on the first floor of Bldg. 276, open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This new location, sponsored by the Supply Department (Code 500) in partnership with GSA, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), and Grainger, provides employees with on-site support from supply chain experts to get the materials they need when they need it. Stop in today and fit yourself with the ship you need to succeed!

    Share your ideas for what you think we should showcase next at https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=DQSIkWdsW0yxEjajBLZtrQAAAAAAAAAAAANAAR5SKq5URDdEWTkxOUg1OFYyNVZGMVo5QkVGN01PQi4u&origin=QRCode.

    #TalkingShip#NNSY #ForceBehindtheFleet

    Filmed and Edited by Greg Boyd, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 09:29
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 987636
    VIRIN: 251124-N-UN268-4184
    Filename: DOD_111399336
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Talking Ship

