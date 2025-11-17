Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BOSS Thanksgiving at Fort Bragg

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Video by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Fort Bragg’s boss program brought soldiers together for a thanksgiving special event for single Soldiers, single military parents, and geo bachelors.
    More than two-hundred-fifty soldiers joined in for free food, prizes, and a welcoming atmosphere that reminded everyone they are part of a larger family at Fort Bragg. The event helped ease the separation from loved ones, giving soldiers a chance to meet new friends, connect across units, and even talk directly with the garrison Command Sergeant Major Daniel Scott. Thanks to Months of planning with M-W-R and sponsors, the celebration boosted morale, built lasting connections, and showed that no one must face the season alone. The Fort Bragg BOSS thanksgiving proved once again that community and care make all the difference.

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 09:23
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    BOSS
    Fort Bragg
    Thanksgiving

