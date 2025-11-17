BOSS Thanksgiving at Fort Bragg

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Bragg’s boss program brought soldiers together for a thanksgiving special event for single Soldiers, single military parents, and geo bachelors.

More than two-hundred-fifty soldiers joined in for free food, prizes, and a welcoming atmosphere that reminded everyone they are part of a larger family at Fort Bragg. The event helped ease the separation from loved ones, giving soldiers a chance to meet new friends, connect across units, and even talk directly with the garrison Command Sergeant Major Daniel Scott. Thanks to Months of planning with M-W-R and sponsors, the celebration boosted morale, built lasting connections, and showed that no one must face the season alone. The Fort Bragg BOSS thanksgiving proved once again that community and care make all the difference.