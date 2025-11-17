U.S. Forces Join Global Partners at Dubai Airshow 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Dubai Airshow 2025 brings together U.S. and coalition forces to display advanced aircraft, share expertise, and engage audiences from across the globe at the Al Maktoum International Airport, Nov. 17-21, 2025. Representatives from more than 80 nations attend the event, which features aerial demonstrations, static displays, and the latest defense innovations from over 1,400 industry partners. U.S. participation highlights AFCENT’s commitment to strengthening regional partnerships and enhancing combined readiness to support stability and security throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)