Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Forces Join Global Partners at Dubai Airshow 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    11.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The Dubai Airshow 2025 brings together U.S. and coalition forces to display advanced aircraft, share expertise, and engage audiences from across the globe at the Al Maktoum International Airport, Nov. 17-21, 2025. Representatives from more than 80 nations attend the event, which features aerial demonstrations, static displays, and the latest defense innovations from over 1,400 industry partners. U.S. participation highlights AFCENT’s commitment to strengthening regional partnerships and enhancing combined readiness to support stability and security throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 07:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987625
    VIRIN: 251115-F-AO111-1084
    Filename: DOD_111399204
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: DUBAI, AE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 18
    High-Res. Downloads: 18

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Forces Join Global Partners at Dubai Airshow 2025, by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    CENTCOM
    Dubai Airshow 25
    DAS25
    Dubai Airshow 2025
    DAS 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download