Members of the Aviation Combat Element Crisis Response of Africa and Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment participate in an MV-22B Osprey external lift training in Djibouti, Nov. 11, 2025. External lift operations, including attaching loads, coordinating with aircrews, and safely guiding the MV-22B Osprey during lift and transport, help service members refine their timing, communication, and technical skills until the process becomes smooth, safe, and reliable. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 07:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987624
|VIRIN:
|251111-F-F4417-9981
|Filename:
|DOD_111399191
|Length:
|00:06:06
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, External lift training enhances readiness of U.S. forces in East Africa, by SrA Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
