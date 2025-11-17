Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    External lift training enhances readiness of U.S. forces in East Africa

    DJIBOUTI

    11.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Members of the Aviation Combat Element Crisis Response of Africa and Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment participate in an MV-22B Osprey external lift training in Djibouti, Nov. 11, 2025. External lift operations, including attaching loads, coordinating with aircrews, and safely guiding the MV-22B Osprey during lift and transport, help service members refine their timing, communication, and technical skills until the process becomes smooth, safe, and reliable. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 07:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987624
    VIRIN: 251111-F-F4417-9981
    Filename: DOD_111399191
    Length: 00:06:06
    Location: DJ

    Osprey MV22B, External Lift, CTFH-HOA, Marines, Army, U.S. AFRICOM

