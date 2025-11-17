Multinational troops display their national colors during Latvia's Independence Day Parade, which commemorates Latvia's 1918 declaration of independence on Nov. 18, 2025. This Parade features troops and vehicles from various NATO nations. ( U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 07:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987621
|VIRIN:
|251118-Z-CL916-1001
|PIN:
|251118A
|Filename:
|DOD_111399184
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|RIGA, LV
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Latvian Independence Parade 2025, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.