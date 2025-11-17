Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Latvian Independence Parade 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RIGA, LATVIA

    11.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Multinational troops display their national colors during Latvia's Independence Day Parade, which commemorates Latvia's 1918 declaration of independence on Nov. 18, 2025. This Parade features troops and vehicles from various NATO nations. ( U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 07:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987621
    VIRIN: 251118-Z-CL916-1001
    PIN: 251118A
    Filename: DOD_111399184
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: RIGA, LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Latvian Independence Parade 2025, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Latvia
    Independance Day
    2025
    100thMPAD
    Parade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download