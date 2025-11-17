Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Food Safety Officer (1080p)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    11.23.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Warrant Officer Renthia Wreh, junior food safety officer at U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity Rheinland-Pfalz, shares her roles and responsibilities as a food safety officer. Food safety officers work to ensure all items brought on base are safe for consumption. (Defense Media Activity video by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 07:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987617
    VIRIN: 251106-F-GM818-1002
    Filename: DOD_111399132
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Food Safety Officer (1080p), by A1C Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Public Health Activity Rheinland-Pfalz
    Food Safety Officer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download