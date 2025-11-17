Food Safety Officer (720p)

Warrant Officer Renthia Wreh, junior food safety officer at U.S. Army Veterinary Readiness Activity Rheinland-Pfalz, shares her roles and responsibilities as a food safety officer. Food safety officers work to ensure all items brought on base are safe for consumption. (Defense Media Activity video by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)
|11.23.2025
|11.24.2025 07:52
|Video Productions
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
