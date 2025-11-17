Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Explore Europe- Florence, Italy

    FLORENCE, ITALY

    11.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    Explore Florence, the birthplace of the Italian Renaissance. This city is famous for its architecture designs, artistry and much more. AFN Vicenza encourages to visit Explore Europe and see what all this beautiful city has to offer. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 04:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 987610
    VIRIN: 251111-A-JH229-8554
    Filename: DOD_111399089
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FLORENCE, IT

    florence
    Caserma Ederle
    Caserma Del Din
    USAG Italy
    MWR
    Italy

