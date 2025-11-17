NATO’s presence in Bulgaria (mastersubs)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO’s multinational forces in Bulgaria anchor the Alliance’s military presence in southeastern Europe.



Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, a NATO multinational battlegroup was formed and led by the Italian Army, with recent troop contributions from Albania, Bulgaria, Greece, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania and Türkiye. Based in Novo Selo, the group regularly trains in combined arms manoeuvres, learning how to simultaneously use artillery, heavy armour and mechanised infantry to leverage their full combat power. If necessary, it can absorb thousands of additional troops and grow in size to a brigade.





Ready to rapidly deploy and defend the Alliance, the battlegroup is a strong symbol of assurance for Bulgarians and other Allies in NATO’s east, as well as a potent deterrent against aggression.



Bulgaria is also further protected by the new NATO activity ‘Eastern Sentry’, which boosts NATO’s vigilance along its entire eastern flank with more air, land and sea-based military assets. The activity also includes innovative technologies to tackle new challenges, like the ones we see from drones. Additionally, it helps to better connect the military assets that are already available, from the High North to the Black Sea, and elsewhere in the Alliance.



TRANSCRIPT





Colonel Salvatore Abbate, Italian Army



“It’s even more important to show how NATO nations are able and capable to conduct deterrence and defence along their borders.”







NATO IN BULGARIA





Colonel Salvatore Abbate, Italian Army





“Eight different nations expressed cohesion, deploying their units here under the original control of NATO. Our daily activities represent a strong sign of credibility, showing to the whole world what we are able to do if attacked.



Our nations provided us with a full range of combat capabilities, from light to heavy infantry and cavalry. In addition to that, heavy artillery, air defence, combat engineers.”







EIGHT

NATIONS

COMBAT

READY

ON

WATCH

PROTECTING

NATO





AND NATO IS STRENGTHENING OUR DEFENCES EVEN FURTHER

MORE JETS AND AIR DEFENCE SYSTEMS

PROTECTING AGAINST ANY THREAT COMING FROM THE SKIES







Colonel Salvatore Abbate, Italian Army



“Our beautiful host nation, Bulgaria, is important for the Alliance because it’s the very southern part of the NATO eastern flank. And all the way from the Baltic region to Bulgaria, NATO will show their capabilities to deter and defend any possible adversary threat.”



