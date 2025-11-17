Norway Wins USAREUR-AF European Best Sniper Team Competition 2025

The top 3 winners - Norway, Latvia and Greece- were announced during the award ceremony for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa European Best Sniper Team Competition in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 22, 2025. The USAREUR-AF EBST Competition is held annually at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area and builds military readiness through realistic and challenging training scenarios, fosters military partnership and esprit des corps, and promotes NATO interoperability with Allied and Partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 03:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987603
|VIRIN:
|251122-A-OI040-3212
|Filename:
|DOD_111399029
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
