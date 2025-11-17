Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fightin' Fuujins project power over the Pacific

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.23.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo 

    18th Wing

    F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 4th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, conduct aerial refueling operations with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 24, 2025. Aerial refueling capabilities extend airborne training time and combat radius, ensuring U.S. and allied nation aircraft are postured to maintain regional peace and stability within the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo)

    Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fightin' Fuujins project power over the Pacific, by A1C Arnet Tamayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

