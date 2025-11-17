Fightin' Fuujins project power over the Pacific

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 4th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, conduct aerial refueling operations with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 24, 2025. Aerial refueling capabilities extend airborne training time and combat radius, ensuring U.S. and allied nation aircraft are postured to maintain regional peace and stability within the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo)