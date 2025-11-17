Recon innovates in JPMRC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Delta Troop, 1st Platoon, Multipurpose Company, 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conducts a reconnaissance drone operation on Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Nov. 13, 2025. The mission was part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Rotation 26-01, which integrated U.S. forces, multinational partners, and joint capabilities to train tactics, techniques, and procedures required to dominate jungle and archipelagic terrain during large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Nunez)