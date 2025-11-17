Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recon innovates in JPMRC

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erik Warren and Pfc. Jose Nunez

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Delta Troop, 1st Platoon, Multipurpose Company, 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conducts a reconnaissance drone operation on Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Nov. 13, 2025. The mission was part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Rotation 26-01, which integrated U.S. forces, multinational partners, and joint capabilities to train tactics, techniques, and procedures required to dominate jungle and archipelagic terrain during large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Nunez)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 03:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987598
    VIRIN: 251114-A-YX608-1083
    Filename: DOD_111399013
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recon innovates in JPMRC, by SSG Erik Warren and PFC Jose Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

