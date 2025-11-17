Delta Troop, 1st Platoon, Multipurpose Company, 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conducts a reconnaissance drone operation on Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Nov. 13, 2025. The mission was part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Rotation 26-01, which integrated U.S. forces, multinational partners, and joint capabilities to train tactics, techniques, and procedures required to dominate jungle and archipelagic terrain during large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Nunez)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 03:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987598
|VIRIN:
|251114-A-YX608-1083
|Filename:
|DOD_111399013
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Recon innovates in JPMRC, by SSG Erik Warren and PFC Jose Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.