SSG Victor Sanchez - Thanksgiving Greeting (Español)

Staff Sgt. Victor Sanchez of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade, Kansas Army National Guard, currently deployed overseas to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, shares a Thanksgiving greeting back home. Soldiers from the unit are currently deployed in the U.S. Army Central region, serving in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 02:43
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|987597
|VIRIN:
|251121-A-KK913-8218
|Filename:
|DOD_111399012
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|ASTORIA/QUEENS/NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
|Hometown:
|MANHATTAN, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
