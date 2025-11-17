Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SSG Victor Sanchez - Thanksgiving Greeting (Español)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    11.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Evan Anderson 

    35th Infantry Division

    Staff Sgt. Victor Sanchez of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade, Kansas Army National Guard, currently deployed overseas to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, shares a Thanksgiving greeting back home. Soldiers from the unit are currently deployed in the U.S. Army Central region, serving in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 02:43
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 987597
    VIRIN: 251121-A-KK913-8218
    Filename: DOD_111399012
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
    Hometown: ASTORIA/QUEENS/NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
    Hometown: MANHATTAN, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSG Victor Sanchez - Thanksgiving Greeting (Español), by SGT Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    SpanishHoliday2025
    SpanishThanksgiving
    SpanishThanksgiving2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download