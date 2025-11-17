Master Sgt. Brandon Jennings 130th Field Artillery Brigade, Kansas Army National Guard, currently deployed overseas to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, sends Thanksgiving greetings to his family. Soldiers from the unit are currently deployed in the U.S. Army Central region, serving in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 02:43
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|987596
|VIRIN:
|251121-A-KK913-6947
|Filename:
|DOD_111399010
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|EAST KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
|Hometown:
|MANHATTAN, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MSG Brandon Jennings - Thanksgiving Greeting, by SGT Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.