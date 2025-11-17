Korea Enduring Equipment Sets Operation

The 837th Transportation Battalion supported the divestment of the Korea Enduring Equipment Sets. The Korea Enduring Equipment Sets are a unique capability that is forward postured in the Republic of Korea. It is designed to support rotational forces on peninsula.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2025 20:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|987571
|VIRIN:
|251107-A-VB752-3307
|Filename:
|DOD_111398424
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BUSAN, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
