Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Korea Enduring Equipment Sets Operation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUSAN, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    11.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jaeseung Lee 

    AFN Daegu

    The 837th Transportation Battalion supported the divestment of the Korea Enduring Equipment Sets. The Korea Enduring Equipment Sets are a unique capability that is forward postured in the Republic of Korea. It is designed to support rotational forces on peninsula.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.23.2025 20:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 987571
    VIRIN: 251107-A-VB752-3307
    Filename: DOD_111398424
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BUSAN, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korea Enduring Equipment Sets Operation, by SGT Jaeseung Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download