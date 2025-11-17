Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rookie Firefighters Forge Skills at Camp Zama’s 2025 Academy

    ZAMA, JAPAN

    11.23.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    From fire suppression to vehicle extrication and comprehensive inspections, four rookie firefighters at Camp Zama’s Fire & Emergency Services enhanced their skills during a three-week, hands-on academy!

    Takahiro Tsuji, from Fire Station 2, successfully completed the challenge through teamwork and a proactive approach to training.

    Date Taken: 11.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.23.2025 18:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 987563
    VIRIN: 251123-A-MS361-9396
    Filename: DOD_111398353
    Length: 00:04:36
    Location: ZAMA, JP

    This work, Rookie Firefighters Forge Skills at Camp Zama’s 2025 Academy, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    U.S. Army
    Camp Zama

