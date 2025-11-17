U.S. Army Capt. Nick Weis 1st Brigade Senafront Leader Training - A-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Capt. Nick Weis answers questions about a leader training event with 1st Brigade, SENAFRONT, at Meteti, Panamá, Nov. 21, 2025. U.S. Southern Command seeks to expand its ongoing coordination, collaboration, and security efforts where U.S. military personnel and Panamanian public forces can bolster collective capabilities and skills, as well as facilitate a joint learning environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)