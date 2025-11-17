Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Capt. Nick Weis 1st Brigade Senafront Leader Training - A-Roll

    PANAMA

    11.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Army Capt. Nick Weis answers questions about a leader training event with 1st Brigade, SENAFRONT, at Meteti, Panamá, Nov. 21, 2025. U.S. Southern Command seeks to expand its ongoing coordination, collaboration, and security efforts where U.S. military personnel and Panamanian public forces can bolster collective capabilities and skills, as well as facilitate a joint learning environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 18:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 987553
    VIRIN: 251120-A-GV534-8597
    Filename: DOD_111397986
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: PA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Capt. Nick Weis 1st Brigade Senafront Leader Training - A-Roll, by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JSCG-P, Interoperability, Panama, AFSOUTH

