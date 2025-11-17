U.S. Army Capt. Nick Weis 1st Brigade Senafront Leader Training - A-Roll

U.S. Army Capt. Nick Weis answers questions about a leader training event with 1st Brigade, SENAFRONT, at Meteti, Panamá, Nov. 21, 2025. U.S. Southern Command seeks to expand its ongoing coordination, collaboration, and security efforts where U.S. military personnel and Panamanian public forces can bolster collective capabilities and skills, as well as facilitate a joint learning environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2025 18:36
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|987553
|VIRIN:
|251120-A-GV534-8597
|Filename:
|DOD_111397986
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
