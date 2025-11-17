Members of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, conduct patrol lanes and a security checkpoint during a combined leadership training at Meteti, Panamá, Nov. 20 - 22, 2025. The Servicio Nacional de Fronteras is working with U.S. Southern Command as a combined U.S.-Panamanian effort to strengthen relationships and interoperability, expanding the two nations strategic security partnership. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2025 18:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987552
|VIRIN:
|251120-A-GV534-1988
|Filename:
|DOD_111397985
|Length:
|00:04:58
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army and Panama Security Services Strengthen Ties Through Joint Leadership Training, by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.