U.S. Army and Panama Security Services Strengthen Ties Through Joint Leadership Training

Members of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, conduct patrol lanes and a security checkpoint during a combined leadership training at Meteti, Panamá, Nov. 20 - 22, 2025. The Servicio Nacional de Fronteras is working with U.S. Southern Command as a combined U.S.-Panamanian effort to strengthen relationships and interoperability, expanding the two nations strategic security partnership. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)