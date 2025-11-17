Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army and Panama Security Services Strengthen Ties Through Joint Leadership Training

    PANAMA

    11.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Members of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, conduct patrol lanes and a security checkpoint during a combined leadership training at Meteti, Panamá, Nov. 20 - 22, 2025. The Servicio Nacional de Fronteras is working with U.S. Southern Command as a combined U.S.-Panamanian effort to strengthen relationships and interoperability, expanding the two nations strategic security partnership. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 18:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987552
    VIRIN: 251120-A-GV534-1988
    Filename: DOD_111397985
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: PA

    JSCG-P, Interoperability, Panama, AFSOUTH

