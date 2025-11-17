Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norway Wins USAREUR-AF European Best Sniper Team Competition 2025

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor 

    7th Army Training Command

    The top 3 winners - Norway, Latvia and Greece- were announced during the award ceremony for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa European Best Sniper Team Competition in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 22, 2025. The USAREUR-AF EBST Competition is held annually at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area and builds military readiness through realistic and challenging training scenarios, fosters military partnership and esprit des corps, and promotes NATO interoperability with Allied and Partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 15:03
    VIRIN: 251122-A-OI040-6936
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    This work, Norway Wins USAREUR-AF European Best Sniper Team Competition 2025, by SGT Kammen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sniper
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    NATO
    interoperability
    ESBT

