USAREUR-AF European Best Sniper Team Competition 2025

The 2025 U.S. Army Europe and Africa European Best Sniper Team Competition has 35 teams of two service members, from 22 countries, competing in 16 Sniper skill-level tasks over six days at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr, Germany.

The USAREUR-AF EBST Competition is held annually at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area and builds military readiness through realistic and challenging training scenarios, fosters military partnership and esprit des corps, and promotes NATO interoperability with Allied and Partner nations.