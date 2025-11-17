Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF European Best Sniper Team Competition 2025

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Cody Nelson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The 2025 U.S. Army Europe and Africa European Best Sniper Team Competition has 35 teams of two service members, from 22 countries, competing in 16 Sniper skill-level tasks over six days at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr, Germany.
    The USAREUR-AF EBST Competition is held annually at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area and builds military readiness through realistic and challenging training scenarios, fosters military partnership and esprit des corps, and promotes NATO interoperability with Allied and Partner nations.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 13:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987549
    VIRIN: 251119-A-TW216-2002
    Filename: DOD_111397786
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    This work, USAREUR-AF European Best Sniper Team Competition 2025, by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

