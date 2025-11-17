Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75 EFGS Crew Chief launches A-10 Thunderbolt

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.23.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Grant Sampson, 75th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, prepares an A-10 Thunderbolt II for launch in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Oct. 24, 2025. Crew chiefs perform preflight inspections, ensure the aircraft is safe for flight, and communicate with pilots before takeoff. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 03:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987538
    VIRIN: 251025-F-UX118-1002
    Filename: DOD_111397619
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75 EFGS Crew Chief launches A-10 Thunderbolt, by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 75 EFGS, A-10

