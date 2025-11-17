U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Grant Sampson, 75th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, prepares an A-10 Thunderbolt II for launch in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Oct. 24, 2025. Crew chiefs perform preflight inspections, ensure the aircraft is safe for flight, and communicate with pilots before takeoff. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2025 03:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987538
|VIRIN:
|251025-F-UX118-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111397619
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 75 EFGS Crew Chief launches A-10 Thunderbolt, by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.