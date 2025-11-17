75 EFGS Crew Chief launches A-10 Thunderbolt

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/987538" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Grant Sampson, 75th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, prepares an A-10 Thunderbolt II for launch in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Oct. 24, 2025. Crew chiefs perform preflight inspections, ensure the aircraft is safe for flight, and communicate with pilots before takeoff. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)