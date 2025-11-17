Interview: U.S. Marine Corps , Sgt. Uy, A Filipino American Speaks on Foreign Disaster Relief Operations Working Alongside the Government of the Philippines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Axel Uy, a career planner assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, is interviewed about ongoing foreign disaster relief operations being conducted by Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military personnel around the Catanduanes region atClark Air Base, Philippines, Nov. 16, 2025. Uy is a native of the Philippines and moved to the United States with his family in 2015. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating, the U.S.'s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)