Interview: U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Uribe Speaks on Foreign Disaster Relief Operations Working Alongside the Government of the Philippines

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Juan Uribe, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing, speaks about ongoing foreign disaster relief operations being conducted by Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military personnel around the Catanduanes region from Clark Air Base, Philippines, Nov. 16, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating, the U.S.'s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)