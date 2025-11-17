Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview: U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Uribe Speaks on Foreign Disaster Relief Operations Working Alongside the Government of the Philippines

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    11.15.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Juan Uribe, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing, speaks about ongoing foreign disaster relief operations being conducted by Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military personnel around the Catanduanes region from Clark Air Base, Philippines, Nov. 16, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating, the U.S.'s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 02:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 987536
    VIRIN: 251116-M-FG738-3001
    Filename: DOD_111397583
    Length: 00:08:18
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Uribe Speaks on Foreign Disaster Relief Operations Working Alongside the Government of the Philippines, by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU, TyphoonUwan, I MEF, MRF-SEA, Marines, 3dMEB

