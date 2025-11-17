Total Force Intergrator

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Total Force Integrator (TFI) initiative establishes a cadre of Active Reserve (AR) Marines trained to plan, coordinate, and execute full-spectrum total force integration across the Marine Corps who will serve as the connective tissue between the Active and Reserve components—ensuring the service can mobilize, train, and deploy as one cohesive force during large-scale combat operations or national crises. Through this initiative, 43 Active Reserve Marines, officers and enlisted, will be assigned to billets across the headquarters organizations, Marine Expeditionary Forces (MEFs), and Marine Forces Commands (MARFORs) to align manpower, readiness, and operational planning across the total force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez)