Total Force Intergrator

The Total Force Integrator (TFI) initiative establishes a cadre of Active Reserve (AR) Marines trained to plan, coordinate, and execute full-spectrum total force integration across the Marine Corps who will serve as the connective tissue between the Active and Reserve components—ensuring the service can mobilize, train, and deploy as one cohesive force during large-scale combat operations or national crises. Through this initiative, 43 Active Reserve Marines, officers and enlisted, will be assigned to billets across the headquarters organizations, Marine Expeditionary Forces (MEFs), and Marine Forces Commands (MARFORs) to align manpower, readiness, and operational planning across the total force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez)
11.21.2025
11.21.2025
Video Productions
|Location:
MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
