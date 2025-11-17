Total Force Intergrator

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez 

    HQMC Manpower and Reserve Affairs

    The Total Force Integrator (TFI) initiative establishes a cadre of Active Reserve (AR) Marines trained to plan, coordinate, and execute full-spectrum total force integration across the Marine Corps who will serve as the connective tissue between the Active and Reserve components—ensuring the service can mobilize, train, and deploy as one cohesive force during large-scale combat operations or national crises. Through this initiative, 43 Active Reserve Marines, officers and enlisted, will be assigned to billets across the headquarters organizations, Marine Expeditionary Forces (MEFs), and Marine Forces Commands (MARFORs) to align manpower, readiness, and operational planning across the total force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez)

    TAGS

    Active Duty
    Manpower
    readiness
    total force integration
    Marine Corps Reserve

