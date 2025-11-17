A new resource at Peterson Space Force Base is helping provide for military families in the Pikes Peak region. The Peak Pantry, a food bank service, is now available to support active-duty service members and their families.
“The pantry is donation-based and relies on community support,” said Amanda Walz, Peterson Schriever and Cheyenne Mountain Spouses’ Club president. “The pantry aims to fulfill the needs of the community, especially considering the high cost of living in Colorado.”
Open multiple times throughout the week, the pantry provides essential groceries to military members in the Colorado Springs community, regardless of rank or service branch. No referral is needed; service is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 16:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987500
|VIRIN:
|251120-F-JC347-5502
|Filename:
|DOD_111396904
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Peak Pantry B Roll Package, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.