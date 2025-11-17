Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keyport Shorts - Operation Hot Cocoa 2024

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Video by Peter Clute 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport - conducts Operation Hot Cocoa spreading cheer to employees!

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 16:07
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 987499
    VIRIN: 241122-N-WL488-2503
    Filename: DOD_111396902
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Keyport Shorts - Operation Hot Cocoa 2024, by Peter Clute, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keyport Shorts

