Keyport Shorts - Pearson Elementary STEM outreach 2024!

Keyport hosts STEM outreach at Pearson Elementary in Kitsap County, WA. Students learn to build their own Underwater Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV). Sam DeLano mentors students in the STEM principles of buoyancy, thrust and ballast. The students also get to run their ROVs through an underwater obstacle course!