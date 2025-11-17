Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keyport Shorts - Pearson Elementary STEM outreach 2024!

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Video by Peter Clute 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Keyport hosts STEM outreach at Pearson Elementary in Kitsap County, WA. Students learn to build their own Underwater Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV). Sam DeLano mentors students in the STEM principles of buoyancy, thrust and ballast. The students also get to run their ROVs through an underwater obstacle course!

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 15:58
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 987488
    VIRIN: 241114-N-WL488-7003
    Filename: DOD_111396805
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    This work, Keyport Shorts - Pearson Elementary STEM outreach 2024!, by Peter Clute, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

