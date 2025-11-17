Keyport hosts STEM outreach at Pearson Elementary in Kitsap County, WA. Students learn to build their own Underwater Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV). Sam DeLano mentors students in the STEM principles of buoyancy, thrust and ballast. The students also get to run their ROVs through an underwater obstacle course!
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 15:58
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|987488
|VIRIN:
|241114-N-WL488-7003
|Filename:
|DOD_111396805
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keyport Shorts - Pearson Elementary STEM outreach 2024!, by Peter Clute, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
