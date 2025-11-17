Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MMD's Collaborative Efforts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2025

    Video by Ensign Chazz Kibler 

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Maryland Military Department talk about their collaborative experiences within the agency. The video was shot in multiple locations over a series of days. The Maryland Military Department is responsible for the Maryland Air National Guard, the Maryland Army National Guard, and the Maryland Defense Force. The Military Department also builds and maintains the armories and other facilities used by the Maryland National Guard. (Video by Chazz Kibler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 15:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 987471
    VIRIN: 251105-A-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_111396626
    Length: 00:05:29
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MMD's Collaborative Efforts, by ENS Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maryland National Guard
    collaboration
    Military Department

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download