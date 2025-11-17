MMD's Collaborative Efforts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Maryland Military Department talk about their collaborative experiences within the agency. The video was shot in multiple locations over a series of days. The Maryland Military Department is responsible for the Maryland Air National Guard, the Maryland Army National Guard, and the Maryland Defense Force. The Military Department also builds and maintains the armories and other facilities used by the Maryland National Guard. (Video by Chazz Kibler)