    Combat Logistics Battalion 2 Marines participate in Infantry Immersion Training

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, participate in an exercise at the Infantry Immersion Trainer at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 21, 2025. The IIT is a facility which provides an urban training environment for Marines and Sailors, aiding in increasing combat efficiency by training in realistic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 15:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987470
    VIRIN: 251120-M-XP317-1001
    Filename: DOD_111396609
    Length: 00:05:22
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Logistics Battalion 2 Marines participate in Infantry Immersion Training, by LCpl Isabella Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC News, Logistics, Training, Readiness, 2nd MLG, IIT

