Combat Logistics Battalion 2 Marines participate in Infantry Immersion Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/987470" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, participate in an exercise at the Infantry Immersion Trainer at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 21, 2025. The IIT is a facility which provides an urban training environment for Marines and Sailors, aiding in increasing combat efficiency by training in realistic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)