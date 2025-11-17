European Best Sniper Team Competition 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/987466" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from various countries throughout Europe maneuver and engage targets on the Lethal Serpent lane of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa European Best Sniper Team Competition at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 21, 2025. The USAREUR-AF EBST Competition held annually at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area builds readiness through realistic and challenging training scenarios, fosters military partnership and esprit de corps, and promotes NATO interoperability with Allied and Partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)