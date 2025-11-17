Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    European Best Sniper Team Competition 2025

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Soldiers from various countries throughout Europe maneuver and engage targets on the Lethal Serpent lane of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa European Best Sniper Team Competition at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 21, 2025. The USAREUR-AF EBST Competition held annually at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area builds readiness through realistic and challenging training scenarios, fosters military partnership and esprit de corps, and promotes NATO interoperability with Allied and Partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 14:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987466
    VIRIN: 251121-A-XB890-1005
    Filename: DOD_111396550
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, European Best Sniper Team Competition 2025, by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EBST; StrongerTogether; TraintoWin; 7ATC; SwordOfFreedom; Sniper

