Soldiers from various countries throughout Europe maneuver and engage targets on the Lethal Serpent lane of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa European Best Sniper Team Competition at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 21, 2025. The USAREUR-AF EBST Competition held annually at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area builds readiness through realistic and challenging training scenarios, fosters military partnership and esprit de corps, and promotes NATO interoperability with Allied and Partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 14:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987466
|VIRIN:
|251121-A-XB890-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111396550
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, European Best Sniper Team Competition 2025, by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
