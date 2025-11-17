Astronauts from NASA, the Canadian Space Agency and the European Space Agency pose with flight surgeons and support personnel in front of the 711th Human Performance Wing’s centrifuge at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 20, 2025. The astronauts completed centrifuge training, which simulates gravitational forces, or g-forces, experienced during launch and return to Earth.(U.S. Air Force Photo by Keith Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 14:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987460
|VIRIN:
|250620-F-NQ323-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111396264
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 711th Human Performance Wing's Centrifuge conducts Astronaut Training B-Roll, by Keith C Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
