711th Human Performance Wing's Centrifuge conducts Astronaut Training B-Roll

Astronauts from NASA, the Canadian Space Agency and the European Space Agency pose with flight surgeons and support personnel in front of the 711th Human Performance Wing’s centrifuge at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 20, 2025. The astronauts completed centrifuge training, which simulates gravitational forces, or g-forces, experienced during launch and return to Earth.(U.S. Air Force Photo by Keith Lewis)