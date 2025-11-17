Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    711th Human Performance Wing's Centrifuge conducts Astronaut Training B-Roll

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Video by Keith C Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Astronauts from NASA, the Canadian Space Agency and the European Space Agency pose with flight surgeons and support personnel in front of the 711th Human Performance Wing’s centrifuge at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 20, 2025. The astronauts completed centrifuge training, which simulates gravitational forces, or g-forces, experienced during launch and return to Earth.(U.S. Air Force Photo by Keith Lewis)

