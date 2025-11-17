Billy Thomson, USACE St. Paul District project manager, discusses the recent inspection of Orwell Dam in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 14:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987458
|VIRIN:
|250916-A-AB038-4122
|Filename:
|DOD_111396219
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|FERGUS FALLS, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Orwell Dam undergoes major upgrades, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
