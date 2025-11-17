The ALE 25 Pylon Loading Adapter was born out of real world challenges faced by maintainers. By cutting task times from 4 hours to just 30 minutes and eliminating risky manual lifts, it’s transforming safety and efficiency for B 52 operations.
Since identifying the problem five years ago, Senior Master Sgt. John Slaughter, 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron production superintendent, and his teammate Senior Master Sgt. John Donelson, 307th AMXS avionics superintendent, have persevered through the iterative process to bring this innovative solution from conception to the final stages of consideration. Slaughter will lead a presentation at the Pentagon in early December.
They saw the strain on their Airmen and knew they could build something better. Proof that the best innovations come straight from the field—where Citizen Airmen turn expertise into mission success. (U.S. Air Force video by Kayla White)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 13:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|987454
|VIRIN:
|251121-F-XF897-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111396081
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Citizen Airmen bring aircraft maintenance innovation to Barksdale, by Kayla White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.