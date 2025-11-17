Citizen Airmen bring aircraft maintenance innovation to Barksdale

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The ALE 25 Pylon Loading Adapter was born out of real world challenges faced by maintainers. By cutting task times from 4 hours to just 30 minutes and eliminating risky manual lifts, it’s transforming safety and efficiency for B 52 operations.

Since identifying the problem five years ago, Senior Master Sgt. John Slaughter, 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron production superintendent, and his teammate Senior Master Sgt. John Donelson, 307th AMXS avionics superintendent, have persevered through the iterative process to bring this innovative solution from conception to the final stages of consideration. Slaughter will lead a presentation at the Pentagon in early December.

They saw the strain on their Airmen and knew they could build something better. Proof that the best innovations come straight from the field—where Citizen Airmen turn expertise into mission success. (U.S. Air Force video by Kayla White)