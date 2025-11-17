Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Citizen Airmen bring aircraft maintenance innovation to Barksdale

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Video by Kayla White 

    307th Bomb Wing

    The ALE 25 Pylon Loading Adapter was born out of real world challenges faced by maintainers. By cutting task times from 4 hours to just 30 minutes and eliminating risky manual lifts, it’s transforming safety and efficiency for B 52 operations.
    Since identifying the problem five years ago, Senior Master Sgt. John Slaughter, 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron production superintendent, and his teammate Senior Master Sgt. John Donelson, 307th AMXS avionics superintendent, have persevered through the iterative process to bring this innovative solution from conception to the final stages of consideration. Slaughter will lead a presentation at the Pentagon in early December.
    They saw the strain on their Airmen and knew they could build something better. Proof that the best innovations come straight from the field—where Citizen Airmen turn expertise into mission success. (U.S. Air Force video by Kayla White)

