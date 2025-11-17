U.S. Army video features interviews of Soldiers participating in Project FlyTrap 4.5 Nov. 20, 2025, at the Trubbenubungsplatz Putlos, Germany. U.S. Soldiers assigned to 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command tested new, lower-cost, portable sensors and shooters designed for the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line during Project Flytrap 4.5 at Truppenübungsplatz Putlos, Germany. The U.S. Army Global Tactical Edge Acquisitions Directorate (GTEAD) team selected four winning systems in the xTechCounter Strike competition, advancing experimentation and transformation efforts for U.S. and NATO forces (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez).
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 13:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987450
|VIRIN:
|251120-A-XI817-1749
|Filename:
|DOD_111396001
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|HAMBURG (HANSESTADT), DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Project Flytrap 4.5 review video, by PFC Luis Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.