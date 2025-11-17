Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Flytrap 4.5 review video

    HAMBURG (HANSESTADT), GERMANY

    11.19.2025

    Video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army video features interviews of Soldiers participating in Project FlyTrap 4.5 Nov. 20, 2025, at the Trubbenubungsplatz Putlos, Germany. U.S. Soldiers assigned to 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command tested new, lower-cost, portable sensors and shooters designed for the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line during Project Flytrap 4.5 at Truppenübungsplatz Putlos, Germany. The U.S. Army Global Tactical Edge Acquisitions Directorate (GTEAD) team selected four winning systems in the xTechCounter Strike competition, advancing experimentation and transformation efforts for U.S. and NATO forces (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez).

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 13:31
    Location: HAMBURG (HANSESTADT), DE

    Project Flytrap 4.5

