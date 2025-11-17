Project Flytrap 4.5 review video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army video features interviews of Soldiers participating in Project FlyTrap 4.5 Nov. 20, 2025, at the Trubbenubungsplatz Putlos, Germany. U.S. Soldiers assigned to 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command tested new, lower-cost, portable sensors and shooters designed for the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line during Project Flytrap 4.5 at Truppenübungsplatz Putlos, Germany. The U.S. Army Global Tactical Edge Acquisitions Directorate (GTEAD) team selected four winning systems in the xTechCounter Strike competition, advancing experimentation and transformation efforts for U.S. and NATO forces (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez).